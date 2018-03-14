By Trend

The Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan issued 5,311 licenses for entrepreneurial activity so far, the country’s Deputy Economy Minister Sahib Mammadov said during the presentation of the portal for electronic issuance of licenses and permits.

He noted that 51 percent of the licenses issued through the ASAN Service Centers are new.

The remaining licenses, according to the deputy minister, were issued when replacing fixed-date licenses for indefinite ones.

Story still developing

