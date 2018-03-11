By Trend

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) increased by 0.001 manats (0.003 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.70005 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Feb. 26 1.7001 March 5 1.7001 Feb. 27 1.7001 March 6 1.7001 Feb. 28 1.7001 March 7 1.7 March 1 1.7001 March 8 March 2 1.7001 March 9 1.7 Average weekly 1.7001 Average weekly 1.70005

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.0141 manats or 0.68 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 2.0995 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Feb. 26 2.0932 March 5 2.0948 Feb. 27 2.0954 March 6 2.0992 Feb. 28 2.0781 March 7 2.1106 March 1 2.073 March 8 March 2 2.0873 March 9 2.0933 Average weekly 2.0854 Average weekly 2.0995

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA increased by 0.00033 manats (1.09 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.02993 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Feb. 26 0.0304 March 5 0.0299 Feb. 27 0.0306 March 6 0.0301 Feb. 28 0.0302 March 7 0.0299 March 1 0.0302 March 8 March 2 0.0299 March 9 0.0298 Average weekly 0.03026 Average weekly 0.02993

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA increased by 0.0015 manats (0.34 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.4461 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate Feb. 26 0.4491 March 5 0.446 Feb. 27 0.4493 March 6 0.4466 Feb. 28 0.4463 March 7 0.4474 March 1 0.4472 March 8 March 2 0.4461 March 9 0.4443 Average weekly 0.4476 Average weekly 0.4461

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 0.55 manats or 0.02 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2252.98913 manats.