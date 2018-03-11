By Trend
The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) increased by 0.001 manats (0.003 percent) last week.
Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.70005 AZN/USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
Feb. 26
|
1.7001
|
March 5
|
1.7001
|
Feb. 27
|
1.7001
|
March 6
|
1.7001
|
Feb. 28
|
1.7001
|
March 7
|
1.7
|
March 1
|
1.7001
|
March 8
|
March 2
|
1.7001
|
March 9
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7001
|
Average weekly
|
1.70005
The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.0141 manats or 0.68 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 2.0995 manats.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
Feb. 26
|
2.0932
|
March 5
|
2.0948
|
Feb. 27
|
2.0954
|
March 6
|
2.0992
|
Feb. 28
|
2.0781
|
March 7
|
2.1106
|
March 1
|
2.073
|
March 8
|
March 2
|
2.0873
|
March 9
|
2.0933
|
Average weekly
|
2.0854
|
Average weekly
|
2.0995
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA increased by 0.00033 manats (1.09 percent) last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.02993 manats.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
Feb. 26
|
0.0304
|
March 5
|
0.0299
|
Feb. 27
|
0.0306
|
March 6
|
0.0301
|
Feb. 28
|
0.0302
|
March 7
|
0.0299
|
March 1
|
0.0302
|
March 8
|
March 2
|
0.0299
|
March 9
|
0.0298
|
Average weekly
|
0.03026
|
Average weekly
|
0.02993
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA increased by 0.0015 manats (0.34 percent) last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.4461 manats.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
Feb. 26
|
0.4491
|
March 5
|
0.446
|
Feb. 27
|
0.4493
|
March 6
|
0.4466
|
Feb. 28
|
0.4463
|
March 7
|
0.4474
|
March 1
|
0.4472
|
March 8
|
March 2
|
0.4461
|
March 9
|
0.4443
|
Average weekly
|
0.4476
|
Average weekly
|
0.4461
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 0.55 manats or 0.02 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2252.98913 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Feb. 26
|
2272.8807
|
March 5
|
2255.4972
|
Feb. 27
|
2267.0834
|
March 6
|
2249.9633
|
Feb. 28
|
2253.9076
|
March 7
|
2265.7005
|
March 1
|
2234.943
|
March 8
|
March 2
|
2238.8702
|
March 9
|
2240.7955
|
Average weekly
|
2253.53698
|
Average weekly
|
2252.98913