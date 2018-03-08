By Trend:

The management of Azerbaijan’s Rabitabank OJSC has undergone a number of changes, according to a message posted on the bank’s website March 8.

According to the message, the number of deputy chairmen of the bank’s Management Board has been increased. Orhan Gultekin has become a new deputy chairman.

Prior to that, Gultekin held executive positions in a number of banks in the country.

Meanwhile, Jeyhun Ibrahimov, one of the bank’s director generals, joined the board. He will simultaneously hold the post of general director.

Rabitabank has been operating in Azerbaijan since 1993.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz