A joint social project on protection of children’s health was launched by Azercell Telecom LLC and Republican Treatment and Diagnostic Centre (RMDM) on February 27, 2018.

Under the project, professional doctors took blood tests from children settled at “SOS Children’s Village – Azerbaijan” Association at Mobile Clinics of Azercell with the purpose of detecting diseases such as Hepatitis B, C, C-reactive protein and HIV. The results of the blood examination were sent to patronizing parents and the head of the organization through Azercell network. The data were archived by automated technology by Azercell Telecom LLC with full confidentiality. It is planned to carry out the project in a larger social communities in the future.

The pilot project is aimed to provide high quality healthcare service for children and protect them by detecting harmful viruses and illnesses at early stage. It should be noted that RMDM is the first and only medical institution in Baku which has passed JCI (Joint Commission International) accreditation, the highest international medical standards, and awarded prestigious Gold Seal of Approval. Besides, the center has the modern laboratory equipped with the latest diagnostic equipment and certified with ISO 15189.

Most of the projects conducted by Azercell Telecom LLC over 22 years of its activity were focused on protection of rights, health and well-being of children. “Children’s Hotline”, “Children’s Paralympic Committee”, “Mobile Dental Clinic”, “Mobile Eye Clinic”, “Universal Protection”, “Protection for Android” and “Parental Control” aimed for the protection of children on internet and other projects are successfully ongoing at present.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan Azercell Telecom LLC was founded in 1996. With 48% share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 80% of the territory (excluding 20% of the occupied territories) and 99,8% of population of the country. Currently, 4,5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call centre service, 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, Mobile Customer Care office, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality surveys of Global Wireless Solutions company and international systems specialized in wireless coverage mapping such as “Opensignal” and “Testmy.net”, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz