By Trend

Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates (the UAE) discussed further cooperation in mutual investments sphere, Arab media reported on Feb. 21.

The discussions were held during the meeting between Azerbaijan’s Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov and UAE Minister of Finance Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum in the framework of Sharifov’s working visit to the UAE.

The two sides exchanged a number of financial issues and means to further develop cooperation between the two friendly countries in the field of joint investments of mutual benefit.

Sharifov praised the financial institutions in the country, referring to the Dubai International Financial Centre, DIFC, and its role in attracting major international financial companies and banks, thus contributing to stimulating the movement of investments in the country and boost its national economy.

He expressed hope to establish constructive cooperation between the DIFC and the Azeri financial institutions, especially in the field of exchange of experiences for the benefit of both parties.

---

