By Trend
Azerbaijan Railways CJSC has launched the next stage of overhaul at the Baku-Boyuk Kasik railway, the press service of Azerbaijan Railways said in a statement Feb. 16.
The overhaul of the 11-kilometer section of the railway – the 1.7-kilometer double-track railway at the Alabashli station, the 2.15-kilometer single- and double-track railways at the Soyug Bulag station, and the 7.2-kilometer Ganja-Alabashli railway section started on Feb. 16.
The reconstruction work is expected to last one week.
The project to reconstruct the 600-km Baku-Boyuk Kasik railway started in October 2015.
To date, 458 kilometers of the railway have been reconstructed.
