By Trend

Two banks in Azerbaijan are negotiating the merger, Zakir Nuriyev, head of the Azerbaijan Banks Association, told reporters in Baku Feb. 9.

He didn’t disclose the names of the banks.

There is information in Azerbaijan’s banking market on possible merger of Bank of Baku and AFB Bank, as well as AccessBank and Nikoil Bank.

The merger of AtaBank and Caspian Development Bank was completed in the first half of the last year. As a result, the Caspian Development Bank was liquidated and its assets were transferred to AtaBank.

Presently, 30 banks operate in Azerbaijan’s banking market.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz