By Trend

Laying work of new station tracks started at the Eybat cargo train station in Qaradag district of Baku, said the message of the public-relations department of Azerbaijan Railways on February 5.

A surge of cargo turnover is expected after the completion of large-scale projects carried out on the railways of the country, the message notes.

“Laying work of four additional lines with a total length of 3.1 kilometers at the Eybat cargo station has started considering the forecast for cargo turnover,” the message said.

“Ground work is currently carried out at the Eybat station,” said the message.

---

