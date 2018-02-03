By Trend

Azerbaijan’s national currency has started to restore its accumulative function, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Elman Rustamov said.

Rustamov made the remarks in Baku Feb. 3 at the CBA expanded meeting dedicated to the results of 2017 and the forthcoming tasks.

Rustamov said that in 2017 the manat money supply increased by 8.7 percent, which greatly exceeds the growth rates of the non-oil sector.

“During the year, there was enough money for making various payments timely,” he said. "In conditions of supply exceeding demand in the currency market, the manat rate has strengthened by 4 percent since the beginning of the year, which has led to a decrease in inflation expectations and dollarization."

In 2017, the deposits of individuals amounted to 7.56 billion manats (an increase of 1.5 percent over the year), according to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

The deposits in national currency at the end of the year amounted to 2.5 billion manats (a 66.9 percent growth for the year).

The share of deposits in national currency increased from 20.4 percent to 33.5 percent for the year.

(1.7001 AZN = 1 USD on Feb. 3)

