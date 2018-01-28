By Trend

Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR will soon begin to export Russian oil products from the Black Sea port of Tuapse city, a source in the company told Trend.

SOCAR signed a deal with the Vienna-based Cetracore Energy oil trading company and its shareholder, Russia’s Rosneft oil company.

"According to the terms of the deal, SOCAR will act as an off-taker of oil products from the port of Tuapse, and by the end of this month, SOCAR will ship the first cargo of about 100,000 tons of vacuum gas oil, most part of which will be sent to Greece," the source said.

The source noted that this week, SOCAR also intends to ship 60,000 tons of naphtha purchased directly from Rosneft.