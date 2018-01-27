By Trend

Azerbaijan has turned into an important transport hub in the region, Kestutis Jankauskas, head of the EU delegation to Azerbaijan, said.

Jankauskas made the remarks at a meeting with head of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company Rauf Valiyev in Baku, the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company said Jan. 26.

Jankauskas updated the management of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company about the forthcoming visit of the European Commission's Director General for Mobility and Transport Henrik Hololei to Azerbaijan.

The EU is interested in developing cooperation with Azerbaijan in all spheres, including the transport sector. It was also noted that Azerbaijan has turned into an important transport hub in the region.

Valiyev spoke about short-term, medium-term and long-term goals of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company.

He also touched on the transit opportunities of Azerbaijan and the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

