The winners of Student Bursary Program 2017 announced by Azercell Telecom, the leading mobile operator in the country, have been announced.

Out of 1200+ applicants in total, 25 students have become Azercell scholars this time. The students currently study at Baku State University, Azerbaijan State Economic University, Baku Engineering University, Mingachevir State University, ADA University, Nakhchivan State University, Ganja State University, Azerbaijan State Agrarian University, and Azerbaijan Technical University.

The bursary program launched on September, 15 provided an opportunity for youth who aspire to lay a sound foundation for his/her future career and become professional. The program is aimed to provide special care to the successful students with high potential and support their development as future specialists. Thus, the students successfully passing all selection stages will receive a monthly stipend from Azercell till the end of their academic term. In addition, the students will be provided an opportunity for career development. Thus, they will have a chance to enrich their knowledge abouttelecommunications, participate in Azercell’s corporate events and social activities,receive various trainings, as well as take internship at Azercell.

Thereby, from total 25 selected for Azercell Bursary program students in 2017, 7 belong to regional educational institutions, 9 to higher educational institutions in Baku and 9 to SABAH groups.

The awarding ceremony was held at Azercell headquarters on January, 9. Azercell CEO Vahid Mursaliyev and SABAH group Executive Committee Chairman Shahin Seyidzade congratulated the winners and gave them presents. Azercell has been conducting the Student Bursary Program every year since 2008.Over 150 students from various universities in Azerbaijan have received the title of honored scholar of the company.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

