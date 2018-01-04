4 January 2018 19:32 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend
The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) held an auction for placement of short-term notes of Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA) worth 250 million manats with a maturity period of 28 days, the BSE said in a message on January 4.
The message says that the demand was lower than the supply – banks applied for 80.06 million manats at par value.
The deadline for payments on the notes is Jan. 31, 2018.
Short-term notes are a tool of monetary policy to regulate money supply in circulation. Only banks can obtain notes.
(1.7001 manats = 1$ on Jan. 4)
