7 February 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Farman Aydin | AzerNEWS

The U.S. Agency for International Development, or USAID, known as the U.S.'s primary donor organization, was recently shut down following Donald Trump’s decisions on spending cuts.

USAID has been one of the leading organizations in covering various expenses both within the United States and abroad. Its spending on the war in Ukraine alone accounted for about 40 percent of the total expenses from the defense and state budgets, totaling approximately $65.9 billion since 2014.

When USAID is mentioned, the South Caucasus also comes to mind, as this organization has worked to implement the strategic goals of the United States in the region for more than thirty years. However, based on the principle that nothing lasts forever, it can perhaps be considered normal that USAID’s function has come to an end. Still, many behind-the-scenes aspects of this organization remain mysterious to many.

Although USAID became well-known in the South Caucasus thanks to the efforts of Irish-American journalist Samantha Power, there were other figures acting as driving forces behind its initiatives. It goes without saying that USAID has also gained notoriety for its biased stance against Azerbaijan. This bias became especially evident after the Patriotic War of 2020, when the organization’s opposition to Azerbaijan became more overt.

Thus, USAID, which became the leader of anti-Azerbaijani campaigns, exposed itself over time as one of the centers of corruption. As the saying goes, “Lies have short legs,” and this is how the fortress that USAID built with strong fortifications in the South Caucasus over thirty years collapsed. But the question remains: who was running it behind the scenes?

The name is likely very familiar: Victoria Nuland—an American diplomat who has held leading positions in the U.S. State Department and played a special role in the U.S. State Department's biased stance against Azerbaijan, and the network she managed. Nuland has recently resigned from all her posts, but her extensive CV is quite impressive, especially due to her service to Armenians.

Victoria Nuland assumed her position as Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs on September 18, 2013. In this role, she was responsible for diplomatic relations with 50 countries in Europe and Eurasia, as well as with NATO, the European Union, and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. Previously, she served as the State Department Spokesperson.

Don’t be surprised that Victoria, like some other U.S. officials, is pro-Armenian. While she may not reflect the same emotionality as some others, she has always maneuvered under the shadow of diplomacy. Precisely ten years ago, former Assistant Secretary Nuland led a joint civilian-military delegation to Yerevan, Armenia, to meet with senior Armenian government officials and civil society representatives to discuss a broad range of bilateral and regional issues. She also visited the 1915 Memorial at Tsitsernakaberd, which she described as “moving.”

Speaking with the media, Assistant Secretary Nuland stated that the purpose of the visit was to demonstrate that “America cares deeply about its partnership with Armenia.”

By the way, when it comes to the media, it has been revealed that USAID has funded several well-known media organizations for propaganda purposes. When the dark clouds lift, the sky brightens. Now, it is clear that USAID played a significant role in the global media campaign against Azerbaijan. For instance, Politico and the BBC received substantial financial support from USAID.

A few months ago, Politico almost had to answer in court for misinformation about Azerbaijan. It becomes even more appalling when a media organization is involved in corruption.

Now it becomes clearer why the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) supported Ruben Vardanyan and even invited him to the Hard Talk program.

This is just the beginning of the story. Samantha Power, the former head of USAID, received a $1 million “reward” (essentially a bribe) from Ruben Vardanyan, who is currently serving a prison sentence in Baku. The Russian billionaire, who once illegally declared himself the so-called “minister” in Azerbaijan’s Garabagh, also made the BBC a beggar in the corruption market.

Why not, gentlemen? Are they slow-witted compared to former Senator Robert (Bob) Menendez, who is currently serving an 11-year prison sentence for bribery? Or are they less knowledgeable than a windbag like Adam Schiff, who constantly speaks nonsense like a clown with his eyes wide open?

In any case, the Biden administration and former Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who outlined its contours, are the central administrators of this entire network. Their involvement in the illegal activities carried out through USAID is greater than what has been revealed so far. That is why many governments have forced the agency out of countries, recognizing its role in political interference rather than genuine development. USAID has been expelled from Russia, Belarus, Turkmenistan, Zimbabwe, Venezuela, Bolivia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, among others.

And finally, on February 1, the agency, which had been rejected by the states, completely ceased its activities. This was the most severe and final blow that USAID has suffered during the Trump administration.