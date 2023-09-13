What is Pashinyan's EU mission group looking for in region?

13 September 2023 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

What and whom Armenia serves is still opaque. The pseudo-independent state, which once had ninety percent of its border territory under the control of Russia, today is gradually breaking away from the influence of Russia and trying to hand over its territories to the West.

We would not be wrong if we say that 2020 is the year when Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity and simultaneously a period that political players swapped over Armenia. The 30-year occupation seemed to have led Armenia into a deep sleep under the shadow of Russia, and its inability to wake up from that sleep has kept it far off the political ground in the region. In addition, Armenia's lack of appreciation for the opportunities it had and its short-sighted behavior left it in a desperate situation. The question is, why has Armenia never been able to benefit from the fact that it is surrounded by countries with strong economies in the South Caucasus, such as Azerbaijan in particular?

Although the answer to this question needs an in-depth interpretation, it can be enough to consider the events happening today. If we look at recent events, we can witness that Armenia has plunged into an extremely complex political game. Especially by partially skipping the Russian factor, Pashinyan seems to have given a bit more privilege to the Western forces. As they look more active in the South Caucasus today creates the impression that Yerevan is being played on a gambling table. Being in a confused state in political games, Armenia backs the wrong horse; completely ignores the priorities for the future of its country, and is currently trying to turn the region into a battleground between the West and Russia.

After the full operation of Azerbaijan's Lachin State Border Checkpoint, Armenia began to seek refuge in the West. So, starting from January 2023, the European Union Mission group, whose real mission is unknown, suddenly appeared in the region. First, under the guise of humanitarian aid to Armenian minority in Garabagh, and then by misinterpreting Armenian armed provocations, the mission group began to expand its activities.

Yesterday, the mission group celebrated the opening of its base with a new name - European Union Mission in Armenia (EUMA) in the town of Ijavan, Tavush province of Armenia. It is noted in the information that this is already the 5th base of EUMA opened in the territory of Armenia so far. I wonder what the head of the mission Mr. HoM Markus Ritter intends to do in Armenia by opening so many bases.

If the mission group or EUMA has any interest in the conventional borders between Azerbaijan and Armenia, then it would be a more objective step for some of their representatives to come to Azerbaijan as well, to observe the situation from the flipside of the event. If we are talking about eliminating tension and ensuring security in the region, there is an answer here - Armenia and Azerbaijan, as two independent states, are capable of ensuring peace between themselves. However, there is an exception, which is Armenia’s taking an adequate step... But what does EUMA do for this? Is the mission group really taking purposeful steps for peace talks to take place?

Two days ago, after a long wait, a truck with food belonging to the Russian Red Cross Committee on the Aghdam-Khankendi route was able to enter Khankendi. This plan was actually an unambiguous solution to some groundless disputes surrounding Lachin BCP. Unfortunately, the European Union mission group and many representatives of the West expressed their "true intentions" by showing a stronger and pro-Armenian position regarding the border with Lachin. In particular, the ICRC's involvement in political rather than humanitarian issues has made it somewhat of a spy for the West. If the separatists in Garabagh did not accept the food sent from Azerbaijan, it was an internal matter, but the fact that the Western forces did not let in the food sent from Russia this time began to look like the West was deviating from its mission.

It means that the West intends to put pressure on Russia through Armenia, and this means that external forces want create a battle ground for themselves in the region. As I mentioned earlier, Armenia completely confuses internal politics and tries to create tension instead of peace in the region. As a tool in the hands of certain forces, it deliberately exaggerates the issue of the Armenian minority living in Azerbaijan’s Garabagh economic region and deliberately focuses the attention of the outside audience on the region.

In fact, this is the helplessness and incompetence of Pashinyan, who cannot find a common language with the other side, i.e. Azerbaijan. All these are factors that lead to his repeated lies and denial of what he says. Pashinyan chooses not just what is in front of him and what is available to him, but on the contrary, he chooses the means that is wide of the mark and can put his country and the region in danger. The reason is simple - Armenia's lack of perspective and political agenda and inability to see the error of its ways and most importantly, yet finding hard to recover from the trauma of 2020. These factors still seriously prevent Armenia from choosing the right path

Elnur Enveroglu is AzerNews’ deputy editor-in-chief, follow him on @ElnurMammadli1

