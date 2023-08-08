Playing victim card earns nothing for Yerevan but wasting time

8 August 2023 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Rena Murshud Read more

The separatist regime, which does not recognize international laws and calls itself the so-called 'republic of artsakh', is holding illegal elections for a new 'chairman' in Azerbaijan's Khankendi.

Unfortunately, instead of supporting the reintegration process, Armenia also gives a shoulder to its separatist segment to hold an illegal referendum in the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan, which Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has repeatedly stated he recognizes its territorial integrity within 86.6 thousand sq kilometers including Garabagh.

Despite some shallow efforts of Armenia's western patrons, plus Russia, which take interest in the South Caucasus, to establish peace, it ended in a deadlock again. In every attempt, it seems that some force prevents Armenia from making the right choice, and as a result, relations relapse.

"The problem with the Armenian minority in Azerbaijan's territory is their inability to grasp reality. And the reality is this, Azerbaijan has once again proved that it was not willing to let go of its Internationally recognized territories and it will in any way succeed in reintegration of communities."

This was told by Alexei Naumov, a Russian historian, and political analyst, while making a comment to Azernews, on normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations. According to him, the only problem that needs to be resolved is to find the best way to implement the reintegration process in Azerbaijan's Garabagh as well as convincing Armenian diapora to support process to be streamlined so the rights of people who live there are respected and rightfully protected.

"However, what we see at the moment is completely opposite of what we expected in fact. Armenian separatist groups' holding elections in Azerbaijan's territory is totally against the law of the Azerbaijan Republic. Unfortunately, it causes some trouble, because it hinders the peace process and makes it more difficult for also international partners: Russia, the European Union, and the United States. The problem is with the separatists who currently live in Khankendi and nearby territories. They are the only parties that complicate the situation on the way to achieving pece," the Russian expert said.

Further, the expert said that negotiations with Azerbaijan are the only way for Armenia to really achieve something for their country's favour.

"Armenia lost the war in 2020 when Azerbaijan liberated its territories from occuption. It has no diplomatic leverage because it is the party currently unwilling to negotiate in good faith regarding the peace deal that Azerbaijan is proposing. And that is demonstrated by its reaction to these unlawful elections that are being held by separatists. Armenia could help Armenians, ethnic Armenians living in Garabagh, but to help them to reintegrate, making sure that all work in a peacefully manner. Armenia may also support some ethnic Armenians financially in the interim period. Because they will have to reintegrate into the Azerbaijan labor market, they will have to reintegrate into the Azerbaijani information market legal system, and so on," the expert opined.

At the same time, Naumov, commenting on the current political maneuvers of Armenia, said that Yerevan is resorting to various means in order to find a way out of the situation; to be more clear, sometimes it shows itself as a poor nation in the eyes of international organizations.

"At this moment Armenian is playing the victim card. Armenia is the country that had been occupying the territories of Azerbaijan for 30 years. Now saying that it’s a victim and Azerbaijan who liberated what rightfully belonged to it is somehow painted as an aggressor. As I've been saying Armenia at the moment has neither diplomatic power, nor economic and military powers to achieve its goal. It's trying to manipulate international intermediaries like Moscow, Washington, and Europe Union in Brussels," the Russian political analyst added.

---

Follow Rena Murshud on Twitter: @RenaTagiyeva

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz