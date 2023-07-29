Corrupted Spayka botches another Armenian show near Lachin

29 July 2023 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

Pashinyan and the leader of separatists try to fish in troubled water. Being devoid of all morals, the Armenian leaders, even, do not hesitate to use ordinary Armenians as hostages. To recall, after the First Karabakh War Armenia committed ethnic cleansing and expelled all locals from Krabakh and adjacent territories. In the 44-day War in 2020, Azerbaijan restored justice and liberated most of its territories.

Unlike Armenia, Azerbaijan denoted goodwill and allowed the Armenian minority who had fled during the war to return to Khankendi which is under the control of separatists. Besides, Azerbaijan allowed them to use the Lachin-Khankendi road as an option to enter its territory. However, instead of thanking to Azerbaijan, Armenian leaders, who are instilled with fascist ideology and expansionist policy, started to use the road for the transportation of lethal weapons and conduct sabotage against Azerbaijani servicemen such as planting landmines and so on. They never took the warnings by Azerbaijani side serious.

Thus, Azerbaijan was obliged to set up a border checkpoint at the entrance of the road to prevent illegal transportation of weapons into Azerbaijani territory. It is worth noting that Azerbaijan did not hinder any movement on the road. Unfortunately, it did not stop Armenians carrying on smuggling. Injuring an Azerbaijani soldier and uncovering smuggled products hidden in the ICRC vehicle were the last straw and Azerbaijan was obliged to close the border with Armenia and offer the Agdam-Khankendi road instead.

However, Armenia and the separatist clan in Khankendi persistently refuse to use the offered road. Instead, they make footage and complain that ostensibly, there is a "humanitarian crisis" in Khankendi. The irony is that leaders of separatists who suffer from overweight and obesity frequently collect people to the center of Khankendi and make hubbub. Needless to say that Armenia supports them.

The reason for the refusal to use the Agdam-Khankendi road by Armenians is obvious - it will hinder the smuggling of the transportation of lethal weapons. Since the last couple of days, another show by Armenians near the Lachin border with Armenia confirmed it once again. Thus, Armenia sent dozens of trucks to the border and bribed representatives of several national and international organizations to accompany them. In this way, Armenia aimed to cause pressure on Azerbaijan. But their heinous tactic reversed because the so-called "humanitarian aid" was transported by the notorious company Spayka.

Bribe, tax evasion: Spyka's murky background

According to the website of Spayka, the company is engaged in agriculture and transportation, but it is famous for tax evasion, bribery, and smuggling. Armenian media claims that the company was set up by the family of the second Armenian President Robert Kocharyan, and later Mikael Minosyan, the son-in-law of the third Armenian president, took away from him. However, David Kazaryan states that he owns the company. Besides, the Armenian authorities initiated a criminal case against David Kazaryan over tax evasion. The court proved that he evaded over $14m during the presidency of the Armenian third president Sergz Sargisyan, and he was arrested.

Strictly speaking, the company's smuggling scheme overshadowed all these criminal cases. Thus, owning poor industry, Armenia needed to purchase lethal weapons during the 44-day in 2020, but the neighboring country proclaimed its neutrality and closed its border for Azerbaijan and Armenia for military transportation. Later, the customs officers found out that the Armenian company was smuggling forbidden products under the guise of humanitarian products, and took photos of the vehicle of Spayka. After being exposed the director of the company stated that he tried to help his country by breaking the law of the neighboring country.

Taking into account the dark background of the company, one can conclude that all these so-called "humanitarian aids" are guise. It will be no surprise if there are lethal weapons under so-called humanitarian aid and that is why the Armenian side is persistently refusing to use the Agdam-Khankendi road.

Qabil Ashirov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @g_Ashirov

