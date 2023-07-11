There is every indication that weaponry could have been transported in ICRC vehicles - British expert

11 July 2023 16:11 (UTC+04:00)

The attempts of Armenia to break the law at the border checkpoint in Lachin were prevented by the Azerbaijani State Border Service. Armenians, who want to enter Karabakh after the latest armed provocations by Armenian military groups, have been provided transportation by vehicles belonging to the International Committee of the Red Cross. It is worth to note that the State Border Service of Azerbaijan has also created special conditions for this.

However, according to the information, serious violations of the law were discovered in the activities of the International Committee of the Red Cross in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan during the last few days. The representatives of the organization misused their privileges and performed actual smuggling activities, and many facts about this have been discovered so far.

In addition, the Azerbaijan State Border Service shared special information about this in the form of a press release. It is noted in the information that several Armenians who wanted to cross the border of Azerbaijan were detained in cars belonging to the Red Cross Committee, and as a result, a large number of undeclared cigarettes, mobile phone devices, as well as a large amount of fuel were detained in the truck while trying to illegally enter the territory of the country.

Regarding the incident, British political analyst Neil Watson said in his comment to AZERNEWS that Armenia is undermining the peace process and international laws by committing such acts at the hands of international humanitarian organizations. He also condemned the ICRC's support to Armenians in such illegal acts.

“The fact is that smuggling of any illegal items in ICRC vehicles is a gross violation of the ceasefire agreement and Azerbaijani law, and casts suspicion on the use of any vehicles for ‘humanitarian’ purposes, whether under the aegis of the ICRC or any other organisation. Such smuggling besmirches the name and reputation of the ICRC and, once again, makes the international community doubt whether the Armenian government and people are genuinely seeking peace. The peace talks are currently at a pivotal stage, yet it seems that the Armenians are prepared to jeopardise this by senseless smuggling and are abusing the humanitarian exemption afforded to the ICRC to facilitate this. Azerbaijan is totally within its rights to suspend passage through the Lachin checkpoint and hopefully thereafter Armenia will realise it has more to lose than gain from such actions and such smuggling will not recur,” Watson said.

The expert associated the use of the ICRC's name in such illegal events with the organization's irresponsibility in its work. Watson said that Azerbaijan can now sue the ICRC to the International Criminal Court.

Also, according to the British expert, Azerbaijan can investigate the activities of the ICRC before the establishment of the border checkpoint in Azerbaijan and make a claim about whether or not criminal cases have occurred.

“Despite the fact that I am certain the ICRC hierarchy has no knowledge of what has occurred in its name in this situation, its relaxed approach has enabled this smuggling to occur, which is against Azerbaijani and international law. Azerbaijan has evidence of this smuggling and would be in its rights to take a case against the ICRC in the International Criminal Court.

Certainly, there is every indication that weaponry and related components could have been transported in ICRC vehicles and that the ICRC could be accused of inflaming the situation, rather than carrying out its stated humanitarian purpose,” Watson underlined.

Commenting on Armenia's baseless statements after the closure of the Lachin checkpoint in connection with the incident, the expert called Armenians professionals in preparing such “claims” and “statements”.

“Armenians are the specialists in baseless statements, which they veneer in their own special brand of religiously-oriented misinformation. It is imperative that Azerbaijan presents the facts regarding this smuggling and other violations and engages the best lawyers to present its case in the International Criminal Court. Such information also needs to be circulated to the western media in unambiguous terms,” he said.

