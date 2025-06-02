Evidence of war crimes mounts as Baku Court reviews rocket attacks on Mingachevir

2 June 2025 19:55 (UTC+04:00)

The ongoing hearing at the Baku Military Court on Monday, with the participation of Senior Assistant to the Prosecutor General Vusal Aliyev, examined the expert opinions from the scene and the inspection protocols regarding the damage to the civilian infrastructure of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as the killing of civilians during the 44-day war in 2020.

The majority of the documents highlighted the evidence of targeting the city of Mingachevir.

As indicated in the analyzed documents, the city of Mingachevir, the 4th largest city of the Republic of Azerbaijan, positioned completely beyond the area of conflict, as well as the "Azerbaijan Thermal Power Plant" Limited Liability Company (LLC) – the country’s major electricity supplier - located in the city were deliberately targeted by the Armenian armed forces with "Smerch" multiple-launch rocket systems, which have a great destructive power, on October 4, 2020, at about 22 p.m., with shots being fired in that direction.

The investigation identified that one of the "Smerch" missiles exploded in front of a gate built in the courtyard of a private residential house belonging to Baghirov Elchin Yagub, born August 21, 1984, located at Bozdag Street 60, Mingachevir city. As a result, the house, the Hyndai Grandeur belonging to the victim, the “Kamaz 55111” truck parked in front of the courtyard, belonging to the victim’s relative, a resident of the Evoghlu village of Aghdam district, Safarov Atamoghlan Sabir oghlu, born September 10, 1958, were damaged. Additionally, Baghirov Elchin Yagub oghlu, his mother Baghirova Nabat Charkaz gizi, born September 10, 1957; his relative Safarov Atamoghlan Sabir oghlu, as well as the resident of the neighboring house Ibrahimli Adil Mushvig oghlu born September 2, 2004, sustained body injuries.

The rocket explosion left a crater at the spot where it hit the ground.

The iron-framed cargo compartment of the truck broke away from the vehicle and fell into a water channel about 8 meters away from the scene. The investigation determined that the distance from the scene to the “Azerbaijan Thermal Power Plant” LLC was 2,800 meters, and the distance to the dam of the Mingachevir water reservoir is 5,300 meters.

One of the "Smerch" missiles fell into the empty area between the 6th and 7th power units of the "Azerbaijan Thermal Power Plant" LLC located in the Azdres settlement of Mingachevir city, pierced the asphalt cover, sinking to the depth of 40 centimeters, and fortunately did not explode. The distance from the missile’s impact site to the entrance door of the 6th power unit of the "Azerbaijan Thermal Power Plant" LLC was 19 meters, and the distance to the entrance door of the 7th power unit was 29 meters.

The hearing also determined that the Armenian armed forces deliberately targeted the city of Mingachevir after October 4, firing rockets in that direction. Thus, on October 11, at around 05:00, the area where the “Azerbaijan Thermal Power Plant” LLC is located was targeted once again and the fired rocket fell into the grass-covered area in the park located at the courtyard of the LLC’s administrative building. Fortunately, it did not explode, leaving no deaths or injuries.

No military facilities were located in the vicinity of the scene.

The court proceedings continue against Armenian nationals accused of crimes including war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, aggression, terrorism, and violations of the laws of war. The charges also include financing of terrorism, the violent seizure and retention of power, and other serious offenses.