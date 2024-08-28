Armenia shells Azerbaijan Army positions in direction of Nakhchivan

28 August 2024 21:13 (UTC+04:00)

The armed forces of Armenia again fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Azernews reports, citing Azeraijan's Defense Ministry that on August 28, at 6:30 p.m., the units of the Armenian armed forces opened fire on the positions of the Azerbaijani Army in the direction of the Shada settlement of the Shahbuz district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic from their positions located in the direction of the Sultanbey settlement of Pashali district.

Azerbaijan Army took retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction.

