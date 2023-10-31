31 October 2023 19:30 (UTC+04:00)

Yerevan's waves of propaganda towards Azerbaijan continue unabated and only add oil to the fire. Media manipulation in Yerevan sows hatred towards neighbors of Turkic origin in the masses, and these actions are rooted in the DNA of the majority of Armenians.

New layers of lies and their propaganda after the Lemkin Institute come from Armenia itself. The Department for Investigation of Especially Important Cases of the Republic of Armenia published an article condemning Azerbaijan for "ethnic cleansing" and a number of other issues, donated by the Committee of 2022.

The committee refers to past Armenian manipulations related to the alleged blockade of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan and the forcible enforcement of the alleged "starvation" of Armenians who used to live in Khankendi. The song is sung, and the coveted propaganda of the corrupt authorities in Yerevan is coming to naught. The desperate actions taken by the Armenian authorities will lead to nothing good.

The Committee's attempts to raise the issue and make a fuss out of it in the propaganda of "ethnic cleansing" speaks about the part of Armenians that does not want to see a favorable conclusion to the 200th conflict between the countries. The Investigative Committee refers to provocative actions, to the alleged blockade of roads by Azerbaijan, as a result of which Armenians could not transport the seriously ill and needy.

Continuing to distort the reality, the committee refers to the trilateral agreement and its violation between Armenia, Russia, and Azerbaijan, dated 9 November 2022. During the period of Armenia's blockade of roads, the movement of military equipment to the borders with Azerbaijan was recorded, which foreshadowed the beginning of provocative attacks by Armenians.

Armenians refer to the agreement and condemn Azerbaijan for not fulfilling it, thus again digging a hole for themselves. Not following the signed agreements, and not fulfilling its obligations, Armenia provoked Azerbaijan to conduct a local anti-terrorist operation, and all this is a consequence of the subordination of the authorities of Yerevan to the Western countries, who wanted to expand and prolong the conflict for many years, as it has been since the First Garabagh War.

The Red Cross Committee carried out the passage and exit of the Armenian nationals of Garabagh under the supervision of the border services of Azerbaijan. The majority of those leaving realized what the actions of Armenia and their corrupt authorities, together with the separatist junta, who wanted to start hostilities and taste blood, would lead to. Armenians who left Garabagh did not encounter any obstacles or aggression from Azerbaijan when they passed through the checkpoints.

In its investigation, the Committee condemns the attack on citizens, the destruction of cultural monuments, and the loss of civilian property.

After the roads were unblocked in lengthy negotiations mediated by Russian peacekeepers, Azerbaijan and Russia, in co-operation with the Red Cross and Red Crescent Committees, delivered humanitarian aid to the people of Khankendi. The people turned out to live peacefully, celebrating weddings and concerts and putting it all on the Internet. The propaganda was a failure for the separatist clan. The French did not stand aside and wanted to introduce weapons into Khankendi under the guise of "humanitarian aid", which could have led to civic war in the city by the Armenians themselves. Azerbaijan prevented French intervention and forced the Armenians to return to Paris.

The Investigative Committee did not stop there and attributed far-fetched numbers to the victims of civilian "attacks" by Azerbaijan.

"According to the actual data obtained during the preliminary investigation, more than 200 servicemen and civilians were killed as a result of the military aggression in Nagorno-Karabakh. About 12 civilians and 30 servicemen are reported missing. There are cases of torture of at least 14 people, including 12 servicemen and 2 civilians. As a result of the fighting, 3 children were killed, 231 servicemen and 80 civilians were wounded to various degrees," the committee's statement reads.

On September 19, 2023, during a successful operation to liberate the settlements from the separatist clan, who did not want to surrender peacefully and withdraw all armed formations of the clan from the territory of Azerbaijan, were quickly seized by the Azerbaijani army, as a result of which they raised the white flag.

Before the start of the local anti-terrorist measures conducted by the Azerbaijani army, Armenian civilians were warned about the operation in Armenian through radio broadcasts and internet networks. The Committee could not have missed such obvious facts, which leads us to the question: why was this investigation written and carried out? Could it be to defend itself from the public accusations?

No international organization, including the UN and its fact-finding missions, as well as organizations operating in Armenia, has confirmed the allegations of Azerbaijan's mistreatment of civilians and prisoners of war.

There are sensible people among Armenians, and the ignorance of the authorities at the moment can be characterized by the words of Garegin II, the Catholicos of All Armenians.

"Unfortunately, slander and indifference to the common good of the country are finding a place in our reality. Traditional family values are receding, the spirit of commitment in the face of hardship. Behavior and resentment are seen as courageous.

"The right to express one's opinion is often misused to distort the truth and spread prejudiced views. With this mentality, lies are disguised with the mask of truth, the debate becomes an argument, and we find it difficult to see the good, justice, faith, and trust in each other, as well as hope and optimism for the future. The future will weaken in our lives," the Catholicos of All Armenians said.

Armenia has a chance to take matters into its own hands and change its attitude of hatred towards Turks. The main thing is not to bend under the pressure of the West again, and Armenia may be able to sow and reap the fruits of conscience and goodness.

