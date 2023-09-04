Armenian armed forces shell Azerbaijan Army positions in direction of Nakhchivan

4 September 2023 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

On September 4, at 09:50 the Armenian armed forces units from the positions of the Arazdeyen settlement of the Davali district using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Heydarabad settlement of the Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Azernews reports with reference to the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures.

---

