Pashinyan nullifies all statements over "recoginition of Azerbaijani territory"

2 September 2023 13:20 (UTC+04:00)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan nullified all his statements about the "recognition of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan" in order to withdraw from the negotiation process, Azernews reports.

Pashinyan stated that all statements about the non-existence of the so-called Nagorno-Karabakh as a territorial unit and about the settlement of the Garabagh problem are groundless until the issues of security and protection of the rights of the Armenian minorities living in Garabagh.

