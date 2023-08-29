Azerbaijani FM demands from Paris to stop provocative statements

29 August 2023 17:54 (UTC+04:00)

Rena Murshud Read more

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan considered unacceptable the statements of French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna concerning the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

"Such statements by the head of the French Foreign Ministry, which do not serve peace and stability in the region, are unacceptable," spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizade said.

The Azerbaijani official noted that Azerbaijan, within the framework of national legislation, is making efforts to reintegrate Armenians living in the Garabagh region into Azerbaijani society. He added that hindering these efforts by accusing Baku of allegedly pursuing a policy of expelling Armenians from the region is fundamentally wrong.

"Once again we call on the French side to put an end to such inflammatory and provocative statements," Hajizade said.

Recall that recently French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said on Tuesday that Baku is implementing a "strategy of strangulation" aimed at "the exodus of Armenians lives Garabagh."

French Foreign Minister Catherine Collon, in her speech at a conference of accredited ambassadors in France, called Azerbaijan's policy of forcing the Armenians lives Garabagh to emigrate illegal and immoral.

“The strangulation strategy aimed at provoking the mass emigration of Armenians from Garabagh is illegal, as the International Court of Justice has already determined. This policy is also immoral,” French FM said.

