News on shelling of Armenian Armed Forces' positions is fake, MoD

28 August 2023 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan denied the information about the shelling of the positions of the Armenian Armed Forces, Azernews reports with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

"We categorically refute the information disseminated by the Armenian Ministry of Defense that on August 27 at 23:30, units of the Azerbaijani army allegedly fired on the positions of the Armenian Armed Forces located in the direction of the settlement of Azizli," the statement said.

---

