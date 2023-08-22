Armenian illegal armed formations' spying device disabled [VIDEO]

22 August 2023 14:18 (UTC+04:00)

Footage of the Azerbaijani Army disabling technical means of surveillance of Armenian illegal armed formations in the territory of the temporary deployment of the Russian peacekeeping contingent has been circulated, Azernews reports with reference to Trend.

The footage shows that the technical means of surveillance and listening in the areas close to the combat positions of the Azerbaijani Army and on the supply routes in the Karabakh economic region, placed for the purpose of carrying out terrorist and provocative activities against the units of the Azerbaijani Army, were put out of operation.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense disseminated information that on August 21, in order to ensure the security of the Azerbaijani Army servicemen, up to 30 technical means of surveillance and listening belonging to Armenian illegal armed formations were put out of operation.

Azerbaijani Army units continue their activities in this direction.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz