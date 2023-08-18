Armenian pedophile mother detained for raping her daughter

18 August 2023 13:41 (UTC+04:00)

In Armenia, a woman was found and brought to justice for beating, humiliating, and raping her minor daughter in front of her other children. She is currently in police custody, Azernews reports.

According to the law enforcement agency, the officers managed to find the woman and take her to the police station.

Despite calls from the police, the video began to circulate on social networks.

The office of the Ombudsman of Armenia has already begun proceedings in connection with a video that appeared on social networks, where a mother beats her daughter and humiliates her.

Recall that this is not shocking news for Azerbaijan. Therefore, in the 90s, not only Azerbaijan, but also the whole world witnessed the atrocities committed by Armenians against the elderly, pregnant women and even babies in the Khojaly tragedy.

---

