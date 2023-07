11 July 2023 11:54 (UTC+04:00)

Members of illegal Armenian armed formations attempted to install long-term fortifications in front of the Azerbaijan Army positions located in the Khojaly, Khojavand, and Kalbajar districts, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry.

"As a result of urgent measures taken by the units of the Azerbaijani Army, the works were immediately stopped," the information said.

---

