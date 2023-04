12 April 2023 16:34 (UTC+04:00)

On April 12, a shepherd grazing animals in the Sus village, Lachin district, was hit by a land mine, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan’s Internal Ministry noted that Ramil Azizov, born in 2001, was injured in his leg. He was taken to the hospital by police officers serving in the area.

An investigation is underway.

