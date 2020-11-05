Armenian armed forces fired at human settlements in Azerbaijan's Goranboy and Tartar regions until the morning of November 5, the Defence Ministry reproted today.

Four shells were fired at Giyameddinli village of the Aghjabedi region at 07:50 local time today.

The units of Armenian armed forces also fired at the Azerbaijani positions on the state border using mortars and small arms.

Starting from the evening hours on November 4 to 04:50 on November 5, the positions of Azerbaijani units located in Tovuz, Gadabay and Dashkesan regions were fired intermittently from the direction of Armenia's Berd, Chambarak and Vardenis regions of Armenia.