By Aisha Jabbarova

Armenian forces continue shelling Azerbaijan’s densely-populated areas despite the humanitarian truce reached on October 10 with Russia’s mediation.

The Defence Ministry reported on October 12 morning that Azerbaijan’s Goranboy, Terter and Aghdam regions are under intensive missile fire.

Armenian troops fired at the Ganja and Mingachevir cities, as well as the villages of Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Aghjabedi, Fizuli, and Jabrayil regions throughout October 10 and 11, damaging the civilian infrastructure, the ministry said.

The civilian infrastructure was severely damaged at the area called the Harami steppe and at the Yukhari Giyameddinli village of the Agjabadi district, the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office has reported.

The Armenian armed forces launched intense fire from heavy artillery in Agjabadi district at 17:00 on October 11. As a result of the explosions of cannon shells, the civil infrastructure was severely damage.

The Prosecutor General’s Office said that "the Armenian armed forces, grossly violating the requirements of the humanitarian ceasefire, declared at 12:00 (GMT+4) on October 10, as well as the norms and principles of the Geneva Conventions of 1949, continue terror against civilian population of Azerbaijan."

Armenia also launched nightly missile attack on Ganja, Azerbaijan’s second largest city on October 11, killing nine people and injuring 34 others.

Armenia has launched missile attacks targeting civilian settlements in Azerbaijan after it resumed attacks near occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region on September 27.

Overall, 41 Azerbaijanis civilians have been killed in Armenia’s attacks on densely-populated areas.