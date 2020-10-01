By Trend

The General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan has announced the names of Azerbaijani civilians killed as a result of the shelling of settlements on the line of contact by the Armenian armed forces, Trend reports referring to the General Prosecutor's Office.

The name of persons, killed from September 27 through October 1, 2020, are listed below.

1. Elbrus Gurbanov, (born in 1951, Goranboy district),

2. Shafayat Gurbanova, (born in 1956, Goranboy district)

3. Afag Amirova, (born in 1981, Goranboy district)

4. Fidan Gurbanova, (born in 2006, Goranboy district)

5. Shahriyar Gurbanov, (born in 2007, Goranboy district)

6. Joshgun Pashayev, (born in 1979, Aghdam district)

7. Mehman Aliyev, (born in 1975, Tartar district)

8. Khalig Abbasov, (born in 1981, Tartar district)

9. Elshan Abbasov, (born in 1987, Tartar district)

10. Sabit Asadov, (born in 1981, Tartar district)

11. Elmaddin Sariyev, (born in 1997, Aghdam district)

12. Ayna Mehdiyeva, (born in 1959, Tartar district)

13. Ikhtiyar Safarov, (born in 1971, Fizuli district)

14. Shahin Ibrahimov, (born in 1988, Tartar district)

15. Murad Rustamov, (born in 1990, Fizuli district)

16. Zabil Hasanov (born in 1982, Tartar district)

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbajiani troops managed to liberate the territories previously occupied by Armenia: Garakhanbeyli, Garvend, Kend Horadiz, Yukhari, Ashagi Abdulrahmanli villages (Fuzuli district), Boyuk Marjanli and Nuzgar villages (Jabrayil district).

Moreover, the positions of the Armenian Armed Forces were destroyed in the direction of Azerbaijan's Agdere district and Murovdag, important heights were taken under control.

Military actions continued on Sept. 29. Azerbaijani army was able to destroy several tanks of the Armenian Armed Forces, as well as several key military facilities.

Azerbaijan's Dashkesan district underwent fire on the same day from the opposing forces, while Azerbaijani Armed Forces continued military actions on Sept. 29 to liberate the city of Fuzuli from occupation.

According to a statement from Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry, the Armenian armed forces have suffered heavy losses along the entire front line from Sept. 27 through Sept. 30, including tanks, armored vehicles, artillery installations, rocket launch systems, as well as command and observation posts, air defense systems, etc.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

