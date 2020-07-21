Six villages in Azerbaijan’s Tovuz region - Aghdam, Alibeyli, Dondar Gushchu, Vahidli, Yukhari Oysuzlu and Ashagi Oysuzlu - have been seriously damaged during another provocation by Armenian army units, Trend reported.

According to preliminary estimates, 35 houses belonging to civilians have been damaged to varying degrees. As a result of the intensive shelling, damage was also caused to state property. These are particularly gas lines, power lines, social infrastructure and communications.

Earlier, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree ‘On measures to eliminate damage caused to the civilian population, state property, including infrastructure facilities as a result of the intensive shelling of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz by the Armenian army’.

