By Trend

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 23 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, using sniper rifles, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said March 1, Trend reports.

Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Chinari village of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kamarli, Gushchu Ayrim, Ashaghy Eskipara, Gizilhajili, Bala Jafarli villages of Gazakh region, in Aghbulag village of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Kangarli village of Aghdam region, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Terter and Aghdam regions.

