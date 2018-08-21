By Rashid Shirinov

The main factor that will allow to stimulate the negotiation process on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is the willingness of the parties to the conflict to establish a bilateral dialogue, hear the opponent and make compromises, Russian expert Georgy Fyodorov, President of the Aspect Center for Social and Political Studies, told Azernews on August 20.

The expert does not believe that the position of the new Armenian government on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will be very different from the position of the former authorities.

“In general, the situation will remain the same. At least in the next few months Pashinyan and his team will be busy with internal problems, economic situation and other relevant issues. Thus, a radical change of Armenia’s course regarding the resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is not expected for now,” Fyodorov noted.

The expert also shared his view on whether there is a need to change the composition of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair countries – Russia, the U. S. and France – who deal with the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict.

”In my opinion, there is no such a need for now. The current format remains the most appropriate, while many regional powers have their own interests in a particular outcome of the Nagorno-Karabakh negotiations or, on the contrary, in the deliberate prolongation of the conflict,” Fyodorov mentioned.

The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding regions. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and over 1 million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.

Until now, Armenia controls fifth part of Azerbaijan’s territory and rejects implementing four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding regions.

In the interview, Fyodorov also spoke of the foreign policy of Armenia after Pashinyan’s coming to power and his attempts of its reorientation.

“Armenia, despite the changes in its political leadership, remains largely economically dependent on Russia. That is why there will be no drastic steps in Armenia’s foreign policy at least in the near future,” the expert said. “Nevertheless, the overall foreign policy in the future is likely to be reoriented to Europe and the West in general.”

