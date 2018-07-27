By Rashid Shirinov

The statements of the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in his interview with Echo of Moscow radio station confirm once again that Armenia is not an independent country, has historically been in a slave position and cannot exist without the protection of other states, Head of the Ombudsman Office of Azerbaijan Aydin Safikhanli told Trend on July 27.

He noted that by saying that the Turkish-Armenian border is guarded by Russian border guards, Pashinyan acknowledged that Armenia is a state that cannot protect its borders.

“Protection of the state border is an important attribute of statehood, the basis of state independence. Pashinyan actually admitted that Armenia as a state is not able to protect its borders and is a colony,” Safikhanli said.

He added that in the interview Pashinyan admitted that the situation in the region is tense and the probability of a war is high, and that the hope of the Armenians, including himself, is Russia, and that Armenia is confident that Russia will dissuade Azerbaijan from war, that they are afraid of the Azerbaijani army and are not able to defend themselves.

“Pashinyan actually admitted that Armenia is an aggressor country by saying that Armenian servicemen, including his son, are serving in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan. Thus, he, being the head of the government, admits that Armenia violates the requirement of the UN Charter, and having violated the territorial integrity of another country, it committed aggression,” Safihanli said.

The head of the Ombudsman Office added that the UN Security Council should not overlook these statements of the Armenian official and, in general, the war crimes committed by Armenia for about 30 years as a result of its occupation policy. Thus, according to article 51 of the UN Charter, aggression against a UN member must be immediately and decisively stopped by the UN Security Council, he noted.

“The solution of international problems and conflicts must be based on the norms and principles of international law. If the international community continues to take a wait-and-see attitude on the issue of suppression of aggression against Azerbaijan, then Azerbaijan, in accordance with the UN Charter, using the right of defending itself from aggression, will itself respond to the aggressor,” Safikhanli stressed.

Armenia broke out a lengthy war against Azerbaijan by laying territorial claims on the country. Since a war in the early 1990s, Armenian armed forces have occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan's territory, including Nagorno-Karabakh and seven surrounding regions. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and over 1 million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

To this day, Armenia has not implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding regions.

