The recent developments in Armenia have brought hope for the population wishing to live in a self-sufficient country. Today the Armenians believe in a bright future, but they should bear in mind that it can be achieved only if the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is resolved.

Ukrainian economist Alexander Okhrimenko has also noted this factor in his recent interview with Day.az.

“I believe that only an intelligent politician, who is able to compromise and is really concerned about the future of his country, can make a thoughtful step and sit down at the negotiating table with Azerbaijan,” he noted.

The economist added that first of all, such an approach is necessary for Armenia itself, which has largely lost due to Sargsyan and his entourage, who have driven the country into the abyss of financial crisis and political isolation.

“Armenia will get no participation in regional projects, which can really facilitate the coming of investment flows to the country, without the settlement of the Karabakh problem based on the principles of international law with the return of the occupied Azerbaijani territories,” the expert stressed, adding that otherwise, Armenia will continue its pitiful existence.

Speaking about the country’s economy, Okhrimenko noted that it is in a deplorable state, from which it will be extremely difficult to get out during all subsequent years.

The expert noted that the main cause of the socio-economic crisis that has been going on in the country over the past decades is the policy of Sargsyan’s regime, which was aimed at its own interests instead of the development of the country.

“As a result of indifference and total irresponsibility to their country, to the fate of millions of Armenian citizens, a stalemate has emerged in almost all areas of the Armenian economy,” Okhrimenko stressed.

The expert further noted that such serious factors as the growth of inflation and the decline in the standard of living have periodically pushed the population to the streets in the form of protest movements against the policy of the regime.

“In recent years, the number of such demonstrations due to people’s dissatisfaction with the difficult social and economic situation has increased significantly. The recent high-profile events in Armenia were the result of the citizens’ exhausted patience,” the Ukrainian economist said.

Okhrimenko added that he has no illusion that the Armenian economy may revive soon and the population may live well immediately after Sargsyan’s departure from power.

“I believe there will be no progress in the country as long as the Karabakh clan remains in the upper echelons of the ruling regime. Meanwhile, everything is very simple. To revive the Armenian economy, it is necessary to eliminate the high level of corruption as a minimum,” the expert mentioned.

He added that for this it is important that adequate and competent people come to power, but today this seems doubtful.

