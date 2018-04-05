By Rashid Shirinov

For many years, not a day has been going by without Armenia’s ceasefire breaking and provocations with the use of large-caliber machine guns, mortars and other weapons on the frontline. Moreover, the Armenian troops often attempt to shell the Azerbaijani settlements located in the frontline regions, threatening the lives of peaceful Azerbaijani citizens living there.

“The increased provocations by the Armenian side on the line of contact clearly confirm the aggressive policy of Yerevan against Azerbaijan, which Armenia has been carrying out for more than 20 years,” Turkish political scientist Sardar Kaya told Day.az on April 4.

He noted that such a policy of the Armenian leadership shows that the ruling regime has not made proper conclusions after the defeat of the Armenian military units in the April battles of 2016.

The expert stressed that by such methods the current regime in Armenia shows to the entire international community that it ignores the laws and principles of international law and is not ready for substantive negotiations with Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“The obstruction to the peaceful resolution of the Karabakh problem shows the essence of the Armenian government’s stubborn policy. The ruling regime will continue to torpedo the substantive negotiations in every way to maintain the status quo,” Kaya mentioned.

The expert noted that the aggressive Armenian policy also includes the fact that the Armenian side persistently attempts to provoke the Azerbaijani Army in order to once again falsely accuse it of violating the ceasefire and thereby throw dust in the eyes of the international community.

“The provocative steps of the Armenian side should be unequivocally condemned by the world community. Armenia must be forced to fulfill the requirements specified in the resolutions of the UN Security Council,” Kaya said.

The political scientist further mentioned that Armenia is a terrorist state, which brazenly continues to impose the fascism ideology and the aggression policy on the world.

“Armenian separatism is the implementator of the genocide in Khojaly, Karabakh, pogroms in Baku and Sumgayit, and all these historical facts are ignored first of all by the leading states,” he noted.

The expert said that the threat posed by Armenian terrorism is very serious, and this fact should not remain hidden from the attention of the world community.

“Along with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair states, Turkey and Pakistan, other countries of the Islamic world should put pressure on the aggressor Armenia to force it to de-occupation of the Azerbaijani territories,” Kaya stressed.

Armenia broke out a lengthy war against Azerbaijan by laying territorial claims on the country. Since a war in the early 1990s, Armenian armed forces have occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan's territory, including Nagorno-Karabakh and seven surrounding regions. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and over 1 million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

To this day, Armenia has not implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding regions.

