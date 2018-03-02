By Trend

Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan has announced the cancellation of the protocols signed in 2009 for repairing the Armenian-Turkish relations, the Armenian media reported March 1.

At a meeting of the Armenian National Security Council, Sargsyan stated that the Armenian-Turkish protocols were declared invalid.

On Oct. 10, 2009, Foreign Ministers of Turkey and Armenia, Ahmet Davutoglu and Edward Nalbandian, signed protocols on repairing relations between Turkey and Armenia.

However, the protocols have not been ratified by the countries' parliaments.

The diplomatic relations between the two countries were severed in 1993. The break in relations, as well as, the closing of borders between Turkey and Armenia in 1993 was due to Yerevan's claims over recognition of the so-called Armenian genocide in the world and Armenia's occupation of Azerbaijani lands.

---

