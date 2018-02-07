By Rashid Shirinov

Another Armenian provocation on the international arena was prevented in the capital of Russia Moscow, where Prodexpo 2018 exhibition is being held.

The Azerbaijani Economy Ministry noticed the appeal of “Stepanakert cognac factory,” operating in the Armenia-occupied Azerbaijani city of Khankendi, for participation in the exhibition, the Ministry informed on February 7.

Subsequently, the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) officially informed the exhibition organizer ExpoCentre OJSC that participation of an enterprise illegally operating in the occupied Azerbaijani territories is unacceptable and contrary to the norms of international law.

Thanks to the joint activities of the Azerbaijani Economy Ministry and the Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia, the participation of “Stepanakert Cognac Factory” in the exhibition was foiled.

Armenian Diaspora and lobbies often use international exhibitions to distort the essence of the Nagorno-Karabakh issue and present this region of Azerbaijan as Armenian. However, Azerbaijan timely prevents such provocative attempts.

Armenia captured Nagorno-Karabakh and seven surrounding regions from Azerbaijan in a war that followed the Soviet breakup in 1991. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and nearly 1 million were displaced as a result of the war.

To this day, Armenia has not implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding districts.

