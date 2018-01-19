By Trend

Government debt of Armenia has soared, reaching $6.776 billion by the end of 2017, the Armenian media outlets reported.

Considerable part of the mentioned amount ($6.173 billion) is the debt of Armenian government, while the external debt makes only $4.893 billion.

For comparison: The country's government debt on Dec. 31, 2016 stood at $5.942 billion. Thus, within one year, the figure has increased by $832.5 million.

The government of Karen Karapetyan isn't any different from the previous governments. For solving pressuring tasks, his government continues to take new loans, leaving the payoff responsibility on citizens of Armenia.

