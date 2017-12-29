By Rashid Shirinov

During the plenary meeting held on December 29, the MPs of the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) condemned the recent proposals of the Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili.

During his recent speech in the Georgian parliament, Kvirikashvili suggested that in case of force majeure, goods supplied by Armenia would be delivered to Russia through Abkhazia and South Ossetia. After this proposal, the Georgian opposition sharply criticized the prime minister.

Speaking at the Milli Majlis meeting, Azerbaijani MP Rasim Musabayov expressed dissatisfaction with the idea of ​​creating a transport corridor between Georgia and Armenia.

Speaker of Azerbaijani Milli Majlis Ogtay Asadov reminded that in the most difficult times Azerbaijan supported Georgia. “Probably, someone wants to break this alliance,” he noted.

The speaker stressed that the Azerbaijan-Georgia working group on inter-parliamentary relations will be instructed in this regard and the matter will be investigated.

---

Rashid Shirinov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @RashidShirinov

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz