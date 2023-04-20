Pavilion "Window to Azerbaijani culture" in China enjoys flow of visitors [PHOTOS]

As part of his visit to China, the Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Anar Alakbarov has met with the secretary of the CPC Bengbu Municipal Committee Xiaowu Huang and the head of the Taihu World Cultural Forum Jen Chuanxin.

Speaking at the meeting, Xiaowu Huang emphasized that Azerbaijan was one of the first countries to support the Ancient Settlements Culture Park, in Bengbu and thanked the Heydar Aliyev Foundation for the construction of the Azerbaijani pavilion in the park, Azernews reports.

Since 2021, the pavilion "Window to Azerbaijani culture" has enjoyed a flow of visitors, who are coming to the park.

In his speech, Xiaowu Huang noted that the number of visitors is expected to increase with the further expansion of Bengbu's tourism potential.

Head of Taihu World Culture Forum Jen Chuanxin spoke about Azerbaijan's participation as an honored guest at the last forum.

He stressed the importance of Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev's address to the forum participants in terms of the development of cultural ties.

Jen Chuanxin expressed his intention to cooperate with Azerbaijan in future forums.

The Azerbaijan pavilion was the first of the limited number of foreign national pavilions to open in the Ancient Settlements Culture Park.

The national pavilion showcases carpets and kilim rugs, representing Azerbaijani carpet weaving schools. It also displays examples of coppersmithing, decorative art, shebeke art, national costumes, musical instruments, as well as publications of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation on Azerbaijani culture, history, the country's modern development and national souvenirs.

Apart from that, the bust of Azerbaijan's great scholar and thinker Nizami Ganjavi, sculptures from the "Kharibulbul", "The Maiden Tower" and "Gazelles" series, and imitations of Gobustan rock paintings are also among the exhibits.

---

