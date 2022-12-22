AZAL to Announce the Start of Sales of 10,000 Tickets for 29 Euros

22 December 2022 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

Within the framework of the summer schedule for 2023 (from March 26 to October 29), "Azerbaijan Airlines" CJSC announces the sale of tickets for 29 euros to 9 destinations.

The low-cost airline "Buta Airways", a part of AZAL CJSC, today, at 16:00 will launch the online sale of 10,000 tickets at the minimum "Budget" fare for 29 euros, including all airport fees.

This offer is valid on the following 9 destinations of the airline: Ankara, Izmir, Istanbul (Sabiha Gokcen Airport), Tbilisi, Aktau, Astrakhan, Mineralnye Vody, Kazan and Ufa.

To learn more about the flight schedule and purchase tickets, please visit the airline's official website www.butaairways.az.

Tickets purchased at the "Budget" fare do not include free baggage or carry-on baggage allowance, however, you can take a backpack, handbag or men's briefcase on board the aircraft, the dimensions of which do not exceed 30x35x10 cm.

In addition to the "Budget" fare, the air carrier offers the opportunity to purchase tickets at the "Standard" (from 55 euros) and "Super" (from 75 euros) fares, which include the carriage of 10 kg and 23 kg of checked baggage, respectively.

In order not to miss important news and profitable offers of the airline, follow the updates on the pages of its official accounts on social networks.

----

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz