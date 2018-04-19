By Trend

Azerbaijan Airlines will launch direct flights to new destinations of its route map – to Dammam and Riyadh cities of Saudi Arabia (from June 15 to September 1), as well as to Tivat, the popular resort of Montenegro (from July 5 to September 15) within its summer flight schedule.

The flights will be operated on comfortable Airbus A320 airliners.

The air ticket includes free baggage allowance (up to 23 kg) and a full range of cold and hot onboard meals.

Air tickets can be booked and purchased at AZAL sales offices and official sales agencies https://www.azal.az/en/information/sales-offices . Soon air tickets to the new destinations will be also available on the website www.azal.az/en/.

To purchase tickets and for more information, please contact:

+ (99412) 598-88-80 (hotline from Azerbaijan: *8880)

E-mail: callcenter@azal.az

---

