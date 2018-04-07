Trend:

Azerbaijan plans to open direct flights to Indonesia and prepare special offers for Indonesian tourists coming to Azerbaijan to visit holy places.

The issue was discussed at a meeting of Azerbaijan’s Culture and Tourism Minister Abulfas Garayev and Indonesian Deputy Foreign Minister Abdurrahman Mohammad Fachir, Azerbaijan’s Culture and Tourism Ministry said in a message April 6.

At the meeting, the sides discussed issues of cooperation in culture and tourism between Azerbaijan and Indonesia, including the corresponding legal framework, mutual participation of the two countries in holding events, tourism exchange, and joint projects.

It was also noted that positive contribution is made by expansion of ties in culture and tourism, cooperation as part of international organizations, cultural events held in Azerbaijan to promote Indonesian culture, including the Indonesian Cultural Festival, organized for the second time in Baku.