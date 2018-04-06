By Trend

Travel companies must inform Azerbaijani citizens wishing to travel to Norway about the spread of norovirus in this country, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Tourism Association (AzTA) Nahid Baghirov told Trend April 5.

“Norway is not a priority country for Azerbaijani tourists and they rarely visit it,” he said.

"Usually it happens in summer so the spread of norovirus in this country does not threaten our citizens," Baghirov said.

Thirty tourists were evacuated because of the outbreak of norovirus in the Norwegian Hardangervidda National Park. Norovirus is an infectious disease that is known as stomach flu.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz