By Rashid Shirinov

Information centers for tourists will be created in six points of Baku, Spokesperson of the National Tourism Propaganda Bureau Kanan Guluzade said on December 25.

He noted that the work in this direction has already begun.

“The goal is to inform tourists coming to the country about the relevant places and to help them. Thanks to these centers, tourists will be able to obtain specific information about tourist zones in Azerbaijan,” Guluzade said.

Tourists will also talk about the problems they face in the country. These problems will be reported to the relevant state body, and the Bureau will help to solve these problems, according to the spokesperson.

Many tourists have visited Azerbaijan, especially its capital Baku, during past years and their number increases annually. This is natural, as Baku is among the most visited cities of the CIS countries.

During the past year, Azerbaijan received over 2 million tourists. In general, for the past 10 years, the number of tourists visiting the country increased by five times.

As of September 2017, as many as 1.81 million tourists visited Azerbaijan, according to the country's Tourism Ministry. With approximately 1 million tourists, Russia surpasses its closest pursuers Georgia and Iran in the number of tourists coming to Azerbaijan.

---

Rashid Shirinov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @RashidShirinov

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz