Azəryol Eyes More Wins After Hard-Fought Victory
Azəryol handball player Emil Sərkhanov has expressed confidence in his team's ability to improve and meet their goals in the upcoming matches, Azernews reports.
Speaking to the Azerbaijan Handball Federation’s press service, Sərkhanov shared his thoughts on their recent victory over Kür in the final stage of the national championship.
"In our first match, we lost to this team, and the second game ended in a draw. This time, we managed to achieve our goal. I hope we can continue winning in the next matches. Everything depends on us. We will strive to play even better and fulfill the tasks ahead," he stated.
Azəryol secured a 36-33 victory against Kür, keeping their championship aspirations alive.
