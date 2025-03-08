Azerbaijan’s Nikita Simonov Shines with gold medal at World Cup [PHOTOS]
Azerbaijani gymnast Nikita Simonov has won a gold medal at the World Cup held in Baku. Azernews reports that Simonov scored 14.233 points for his performance.
The World Cup competition is currently ongoing at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.
At the event, Azerbaijan is represented by several athletes: Nikita Simonov (rings), Ivan Tikhonov (pommel horse), Rasul Ahmadzadeh (floor exercises, vault), Mensum Safarov (vault, pommel horse), Murad Agarzayev (floor exercises), Ramin Demirov (parallel bars) in men’s gymnastics, and Nazanin Teymurova (all-around with six apparatus) and Deniz Aliyeva (all-around with six apparatus) in women’s gymnastics.
At the end of the four-day competition, gymnasts who accumulate the highest execution scores will also be awarded the traditional “AGF Trophy.”
